Get $30 Off This Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD

Upgrade your PS5 with a new expansion SSD with this great deal on a Samsung 980 Pro PS5 1TB SSD. This well-reviewed SSD is one of the most-recommended drives for the PS5, and it’s a steal at $30 off.

Super Samsung Deal

You can get the Samsung 980 Pro SSD With Heatsink on Amazon, reduced from $154.90 to $128.67.

With the Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD, you get a PCle Gen 4.0 x4 SSD and a heatsink to keep things cool. If you plan to use it for a PC, don’t worry if you are stuck with the previous generation as the SSD is also compatible with PCle 3.0! It has a sequential read speed of up to 6400MB/s, making it 12 times as fast as a SATA SSD in some cases. The sheer size of it means that you can store as tons of games on the device and still have room left on the internal 1TB drive too!

You can also get a new TV to go with your PS5, or a soundbar to really improve the audio quality of absolutely any game that you play.