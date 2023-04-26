FromSoftware’s Unannounced Game Turns Out to Be Elden Ring DLC

Just last month, rumors began that FromSoftware had been working on an “unannounced project” since 2022, but it seems like those hopes were for nothing. The LinkedIn profile that originally mentioned the unannounced game has now been changed to reveal it was the upcoming Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC instead.

Why is the Elden Ring DLC taking so long?

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has been in development since April 2022 according to Lead Game Designer Kenneth Chan’s LinkedIn profile, spotted by @Ziostorm1 on Twitter. Rumors have indicated the expansion is quite sizeable and this is likely to be why the developer is taking their time.

FromSoftware has only revealed the DLC to be an expansion set in the Lands Between. Other rumors purporting to show trailers and other story and gameplay information have been proven to be false.

The developer is yet to reveal a release date or even a release window for the upcoming DLC expansion, although this is expected to be some time after Armored Core 6, whose release date is sometime this year. What is more certain, though, is that FromSoftware’s attention is currently divided between this DLC and Armored Core 6, and there is no other game in development.