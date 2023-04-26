Get The God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle $50 Off At Best Buy

The PS5 used to be hard to buy. Thankfully, now that we’re a few years into the current generation it has become a lot easier to just buy a console, and with this God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle deal at Best Buy you can start seeing the future at a lower price.

Get the God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle Reduced By $50 ($559 to $509) at Best Buy.

The PS5 is a console that takes everything it possibly can to the next level. It’s got incredible loading times, the ability to have graphical fidelity previously unheard of on consoles, and the DualSense Controller, a controller that can adapt to the game you’re playing and has adaptive triggers.

God of War Ragnarok is probably a game that really needs no introduction. It’s one of the biggest games of 2022, and a title that garnered widespread critical acclaim at launch, winning multiple awards. It’s the exact type of game that you want to be your first game on a new console and makes this bundle well worth the money.

While you’re picking up a new console, why not also pick up a new soundbar? Or get yourself a new PS5 SSD to give yourself more space for all your favorite games?