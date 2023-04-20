Sony Soundbar With In-Built Subwoofer Is Over $100 Off

Looking to improve your gaming audio experience? This Amazon deal has you covered with a discounted Sony Soundbar with built-in subwoofer that comes with a discount of over $100, allowing you to really feel the bass in your spine as you play your PS5.

Check out this Sony Soundbar deal on Amazon

You can get the Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with built-in Subwoofer here.

The Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar retails at $399 but is available currently at $298 which is a full 25% discount. It can output up to 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X with Vertical Sound Engine, meaning that any audio broadcast through this soundbar truly makes you feel like you’re surrounded by it (or at least virtually surrounded). It’s not quite as impressive as a A/V receiver and speaker set, but it does a great job for the amount of space it takes up.

You don’t have to worry about extra wiring either, because the dual subwoofers are built into the soundbar. There’s even 4K HDR passthrough (HDMI 2.0) which means you can use ARC to pipe sound through to every device connected to your TV.

To go along with the soundbar, you can pick up a cheap 4K TV to maximize the potential of your viewing experience, along with a new SSD to really help your PS5 speed up.