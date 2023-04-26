Get A Bluetooth Dolby Atmos Sony Soundbar And Subwoofer For Over $200 Off

If you’re looking for a good deal on a Dolby Atmos Sony Soundbar and Subwoofer, you’re in luck. There’s a Sony Soundbar that’s 34% off on Amazon.

Get a Subwoofer with great bite and bark

You can get the Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar With A Subwoofer and Bluetooth Technology here, reduced from $599.99 to $398, a discount of over $200.

With this soundbar, you can expect incredible audio quality, but you can also expect incredible visual quality. You see, the Sony HT-G700 has 4K HDR passthrough meaning that you won’t lose any visual quality if you decide to use an HDMI ARC connection for the soundbar. As previously mentioned, there’s also a rather impressive wireless subwoofer that delivers great bass and can be modified to hit whatever your exact taste in audio is.

