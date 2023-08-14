PS5’s Dolby Atmos Solution Is Lag-Free, Mark Cerny Explains How It Works

PlayStation architect Mark Cerny has shed some light on PS5’s Dolby Atmos support, revealing that Sony offers a lag-free solution. In a comprehensive explanation penned to Digital Foundry, Cerny confirmed that games with Tempest 3D Audio support will automatically support Dolby Atmos, and explained the process.

A summary of PS5’s Dolby Atmos solution

Digital Foundry notes that Xbox consoles and Windows PCs have some lag issues when it comes to Atmos. Sony has found a way to avoid the issue. Cerny’s letter is full of technical jargon but the gist of it in layman’s terms is that the process utilizes Tempest, which is already rendering 3D audio. That audio output information is then translated into Atmos for users with compatible devices. This means that all games utilizing Tempest will automatically support Atmos. However, developers will have the ability to patch in a custom mix, should they wish.

“Up until the most recent update, the Tempest engine would render the information in the Ambisonic channels into headphones, stereo TV speakers, and 5.1 and 7.1 audio setups,” Cerny wrote. “Now 7.1.4 has been introduced, with its four overhead speakers, but really nothing changes in the overall Tempest rendering strategy – the 36 Ambisonic channels already include audio coming from all directions, including above the player.”

Cerny added that all the necessary data already exists in Ambisonic form, making the process smooth. “Going forward, there’s an opportunity for improvement as the sound designers can verify the highest quality of audio on 7.1.4 speaker setups as well,” he concluded.