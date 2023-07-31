PS5 Beta Update Out Today, New Features Detailed

There’s going to be a limited rollout of a PS5 beta update, which Sony says is coming today. This beta patch will include some tweaks and new features for the current-gen PlayStation console.

In a recent post on the PlayStation blog, Sony says that “invited participants from select countries” will be able to test the new PS5 update, which should be going live shortly.

There are a bunch of things that are being included in this patch, including new accessibility features, such as being able to assign a second controller to an account as an “assist controller.” Beta testers will also have the option of turning on haptic feedback for navigation around the PS5.

Image via Sony.

There are also some social enhancements, such as allowing invitations into a closed party “without automatically adding the player into the group or creating a new group.” You’ll also be able to more easily join friends in an activity.

One other interesting new feature is the PS5 will now support additional SSD storage, up to 8TB, which is double what was originally allowed. This is specifically for expanded M.2 hard drives, according to the blog post, and storage will need to meet requirements beforehand.

There’s a lot more that’s being implemented with this latest beta update. However, it’s worth reiterating that not all PS5 owners will get this patch rolled out to them just yet.

There’s no date set for when the update will be available on all consoles, but Sony says it plans on releasing it globally “later this year,” so keep an eye out for that. Those who have opted to be beta testers should receive an email at some point if they’ve been selected to test out the new patch.