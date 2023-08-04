All PS5 Games With 3D Audio Automatically Support Dolby Atmos

A PlayStation audio engineer has confirmed that all PS5 games that support Tempest 3D audio will automatically get Dolby Atmos support. Sony Interactive Entertainment rolled out a new PS5 system software beta for participants in select countries, which adds support for Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices.

Bespoke Dolby Atmos mix will require a patch for PS5 games

As explained by PlayStation’s senior sound design supervisor Loïc Couthier on Twitter, games that require a bespoke Atmos sound mix will require a patch.

It’s both. There is an automatic Atmos mix for all existing games that support 3D Audio.

For a bespoke Atmos mix made by the sound team, games would need a patch. — Loïc Couthier (@LoicCouthier) August 2, 2023

It’s unclear if Sony first-party devs will use the automatic mix or opt for a custom mix, but the latter will need a patch and presumably quite a bit of work.

PS5 media apps will not automatically support Dolby Atmos. When announcing the new feature on the PS Blog, Sony encouraged media app providers to update their apps on the PS5 to add Dolby Atmos support. However, the ability to do so will become available after the system update leaves beta and is rolled out worldwide.

As a reminder for beta participants, Dolby Atmos can be turned on by going to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] > [Audio Format (Priority)]. Simply select Dolby Atmos.

A release date for the PS5 system update has yet to be announced.