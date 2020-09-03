Sony has kicked off another round of PlayStation 5 marketing efforts over on its social media sites, starting with a new trailer that highlights the console’s features including its high-speed SSD, Tempest 3D audio, DualSense features, and graphics.

Without further ado, check out the ad below.

Meanwhile, a number of developers took to the PlayStation Blog to sing praises of the PS5’s SSD and Sony’s new audio technology.

“Now with the PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech sound engine we’ll be able to play sounds in such a way that players will be able to locate the machines around them with greater ease, which is great for situations in which you find yourself surrounded or just want to sneak on machines,” said Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West game director, Mathijs de Jonge. ”

“It’s almost as if 3D Audiotech was made specifically with horror games in mind,” added Resident Evil Village executive producer, Jun Takeuchi. “It used to be that in order to get that spatial audio, players would have to invest a lot of their own time and money. Now, just putting on a headset, they can get a full 3D audio experience.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales creative director, Brian Horton, said that the PS5’s SSD will allow developers to use detailed assets without compromising on the load times, which will lead to players swinging around in a much more detailed city. Demon’s Souls developer Gavin Moore agreed, and said that the SSD is not just storage but also memory, and that its speed will throw players back into the action right after they die.

For more on the PS5, stay tuned.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]