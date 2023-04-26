Get A Sony 48 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV For Over $250 Off

Looking for a cheap Sony 4K TV? An Amazon Deal on a renewed Sony A90K Bravia 4K TV has you covered if you want a cheaper alternative. So, if you’re willing to buy used, read on below.

Excellence at a discount

Get the Sony 48 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A90K Series: Bravia XR OLED Smart TV here, reduced from $1398 to $1113.80.

This TV has the sheer incredible visual quality that you would expect from a 4K TV but also comes with features that are uniquely designed to work with the PS5. The device boasts input lag as low as 8.5ms along with exclusive Bravia XR features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.

The TV is renewed, which means that it is a second-hand TV, but Amazon guarantees that the TV is in excellent condition and has no cosmetic damage that is visible to the naked human eye. The TV is even eligible for a replacement or a refund within 90 days if it doesn’t work as expected! So, while there is technically a higher risk involved, Amazon’s renewed products generally review well.

