This Sony 65-inch OLED TV With PS5 Features Has $500 Discount

A 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV with PS5-exclusive features has a new limited-time $500 discount on Amazon for buyers.

Sony’s 4K HDR Bravia 8 has received a hefty limited-time price cut, and PS5 owners will need to grab the 20% discount before it’s gone. Boasting exclusive compatibility with the PS5, gamers will be able to take advantage of features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode to enhance the console’s visuals.

The TV also has a 120hz refresh rate for a fast response time, studio-calibrated picture quality to enhance your movie-watching experience, and all your favorite apps available for download.

How to get the Sony OLED $500 discount

The Sony Bravia 8 is available for $1,998, reduced from its RRP of $2,499.99. This discount is available on Amazon for a limited time only, so get it while it lasts.

The $500 discount can be accessed below:

The Bravia 8 uses thousands of mini LEDS controlled by an XR Backlight Master Drive to deliver “authentic contrast” and Sony’s brightest ever 4K TV. It also uses QLED technology to fill the screen with accurate real-world colors, along with an XR Processor to provide “real-time boosting” of color, contrast, and clarity.

Movie-lovers will also enjoy the included 4K UHD Sony Pictures movies provided via an app, along with 10 credits that can be redeemed for additional movies and a 24-month subscription to access other classics.