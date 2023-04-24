Sony Soundbar Amazon Deal

Get Yourself A Sony Soundbar For $20 Off

By Ryan Easby

There’s currently an Amazon Deal for a Sony Soundbar that reduces the device by over 20% and means you can have much higher sound quality than ever before. So, get ready to hear your PS5 like never before.

Bulk up your audio and your gaming

Get a Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, Integrated Tweeter and Bluetooth here, reduced from $129.99 to $99.99.

The Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar has an extremely deep sound thanks in part to the bass reflex speaker that is built into the soundbar. There’s even a voice enhancement feature which means that dialogue in TV shows is made easier to hear and a lot clearer than before, while still not drowning out everything else. Set-up is made extremely easy too. All you need is a spare HDMI ARC port and you’re good to go, no need to mess around with settings or anything like that. Once it’s connected, you can listen to any audio connected to the TV through the soundbar.

If you do decide to get this soundbar, why not take a look at a new Sony TV to pair with it?

Ryan Easby

Ryan's the only person to fully understand Kingdom Hearts lore and not decide he hates his life. When he's not contemplating the mysteries of a Xehanort, you can find him playing indie games on his Steam Deck.

