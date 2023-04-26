PS Store ‘May Savings’ Sale Offers Discounts of Up to 75%

PS Store ‘May Savings’ sale is rolling out worldwide today, offering discounts of up to 75 percent on select titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 and PS5). Elsewhere, Need for Speed: Unbound Deluxe Edition’s price has been slashed by 50 percent, and WWE 2K23 Standard Cross-Gen Edition has been discounted by 25 percent.

Full list of games included in PS Store May Savings sale

Log into your local PS Store page for regional prices. The sale will end on May 10th. Full list of games included in the promotion is as follows:

23,000 Source Crystals

8-Bit Armies

8-Bit Hordes

8-Bit Invaders!

A Fisherman’s Tale

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Abe’s Exoddus (PS1 Emulation)

Abe’s Oddysee (PS1 Emulation)

Absolver

Action Henk

Adam’s Venture: Origins – Adam Venture Avatar

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

After the Fall

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed – Digital Deluxe Edition

All Legends Pack

American Fugitive

Aragami 2

Arcade Paradise

Arizona Sunshine

Asdivine Hearts

Asdivine Hearts II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla – Season Pass

Assault Gunners HD Edition

Assault Gunners HD Edition – Complete Set

Assetto Corsa

Attractio

Aven Colony Deluxe Edition

BALAN WONDERWORLD PS4 & PS5

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions

Bassmaster Fishing: Deluxe Edition

Batman: Arkham VR

Batman: Return to Arkham

Batora: Lost Haven

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

Battlefield V

Bee Simulator

Beyond: Two Souls

Big Buck Hunter Arcade

Big Crown: Showdown

Biomutant

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

Blacktail

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition

Blair Witch

Blair Witch Deluxe Edition

Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers

Blood Bowl 3

Borderlands 2 VR

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack

Brewmaster – Beer Brewing Simulator

Bright Memory: Infinite （本編）

Broforce

Bus Simulator 21

Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

Call of The Sea

Canis Canem Edit

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Car Mechanic Simulator VR

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Cat Quest

Cat Quest II

Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator

Chenso Club

Chest of Crowns

Cities VR

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising

Code Vein – Deluxe Edition

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Conan Chop Chop

Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle

Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle

Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah

Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition

Construction Simulator 3: Console Edition

Construction Simulator Extended Edition

Contra: Rogue Corps

Control: Ultimate Edition

Corpse Party

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crossout – ‘Arsonist’ Pack

Crossout – ‘Law of the Wasteland’ Pack

Crossout – Horsemen of Apocalypse: Death

Crossout – Polymorph Pack

Crossout – Triad: The Rascal

Crusader Kings III

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Crysis Remastered

Cultist Edition

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders II – Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Dawn of the Monsters

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

DCL – The Game

DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover

Dead Cells

Dead or School

DEADCRAFT

DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition

DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition PS5

DEADCRAFT_PS5

DEATHLOOP (GAME)

Deathloop Deluxe Content Pack

Deceive Inc PS5

Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition PS5

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game

Defunct – Deluxe Edition

Deliver Us Mars

Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack

Detroit: Become Human

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Digital Deluxe Edition

DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5

Disciples: Liberation PS4

Disciples: Liberation PS5

Disgaea 1 Complete

Disgaea 4 Complete+

Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle

Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition

Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition

Don’t Starve: Console Edition

DOOM

DOOM Eternal: Rip and Tear Pack

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition PS4&PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition PS4&PS5 LV

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition PS5 LV

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 (PS4)

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 (PS5)

Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS Deluxe Edition

Elea – Deluxe Edition

Elite Dangerous

Embr

Empire of Sin

Erica

Euro Fishing

Euro Fishing: Castle Edition

Euro Fishing: Season Pass

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition

Exit the Gungeon

F1 Manager 2022

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition

Far Cry 6 DLC 04

FAR: Changing Tides

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad PS4™ & PS5™

Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse

Fishing: Barents Sea – Complete Edition

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Bundle

For Honor

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition

Fort Triumph

Furi

Furi – Modore Edition

Furi Onnamusha

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition

Gen 9 Season Pass

Generation Zero ® – Base Warfare Starter Bundle

Get Even

Ghost Sync

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Ghostwire / DEATHLOOP bundle

Gigantosaurus: The Game

Goat Simulator: The GOATY

God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition

Goosebumps: The Game

GORN

GOTY Upgrade Bundle

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II

GreedFall – Gold Ed.

Green Hell

Gungrave VR

Gungrave VR U.N

Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition

Hades

Handball 21

Hard Reset: Redux

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition

Hello Neighbor Bundle

Hellpoint

Heroland

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Hotline Miami Collection

Hotshot Racing

House Builder

Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition

Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition

Hustle Kings VR

Indie Collection – SPOM -AMD – CODG

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Inside

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Investigator Pack

It came from space and ate our brains

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

John Wick Hex

Journey

Jurassic World Evolution

Just Die Already

Kandagawa Jet Girls

Kandagawa Jet Girls — Digital Deluxe Edition

Kaze and The Wild Masks – Deluxe Edition

Kerbal Space Program – History and Parts Pack

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete

Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion

King’s Edition Content

King’s Edition Content PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack

Knack

LA Cops

Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition

Layers of Fear VR

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Season Pass

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

LEGO The Hobbit

Let’s Sing 2022

Let’s Sing 2022 Hits Français et Internationaux

Let’s Sing 2022 mit deutschen Hits

Let’s Sing 2022 Versión Española

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Liftoff: Drone Racing

Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Edition

LIMBO

LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle

Little League World Series Baseball 2022

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Lucky’s Tale

Mad Max

Manhunt

Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God

Martha Is Dead

Martha Is Dead Digital Deluxe

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition

Max Payne

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass

Midnight Fight Express

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

Milanoir

Mileena

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

Monkey King: Hero Is Back

Monopoly Madness

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition

Monster Sanctuary

Moons of Madness

Mortal Shell

MotoGP 17

MotoGP™21

Motorbike Racing Bundle

Moving Out Deluxe Edition

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition

MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion

Mugsters

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition

Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil

MX vs ATV All Out

MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack

MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame

My Fantastic Ranch

My Friend Pedro

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition

NERF LEGENDS PS5

Nerf: Legends Digital Deluxe

NERF: LEGENDS PS4

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

NEW SUPER LUCKY’S TALE

NFS 2022 – Deluxe Edition

NHL 23 Post-Launch X-Factor Edition

Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty: Complete Edition

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY

Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition

Orcs Must Die! 3

Outlast

Outlast: Whistleblower

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

Outward Definitive Edition

Overcooked!

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Overruled!

Paint the Town Red

Pathogen expansion Pack

Pathologic 2

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Paw Patrol: On a Roll!

Penarium Unlock

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

Phantom Doctrine

Phoenix Point

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions

PLANET ALPHA

Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Planet Coaster: Premium Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition

Portal Knights: Legendary Edition

Pouch of Crowns

Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition

PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER Digital Deluxe Edition

PS4) Digital Deluxe Edition

PS5 ONLY Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital + Edition

PS5) Digital Deluxe Edition

Psychonauts

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Pure Farming 2018 – Germany Map

Pure Farming 2018 – Gomselmash Palesse CS-200

Pure Farming 2018 – Landini Rex F

Pure Farming 2018 – Lindner Geotrac 134ep

R6E Deluxe + R6S Deluxe Bundle

Rabbids Party of Legends

RAGE 2

Raging Justice

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Real Farm

Real Farm – Deluxe Edition

Red Dead Revolver

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Reus – Deluxe Edition

Ride 2

Ride 2 – Special Edition

Risen

River City Girls

Road 96

Roguebook

Romancing SaGa 2

Romancing SaGa 3

Rubber Bandits

Rugby 22

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™

Ruinverse

Ryan’s Rescue Squad

Sack of Crowns

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition

Salt and Sacrifice Standard

Salt and Sanctuary

SAMURAI MAIDEN DELUXE EDITION

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown – Season Pass 日本/北米/欧州/アジア

SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION

SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON PASS 2 欧州/アジア用

SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON PASS 3

Samurai Shodown: Deluxe Edition

Scars Above

Scribblenauts Showdown

Season Pass

Seasons after Fall

Seek Hearts

Session: Skate Sim

SGWC1 Full Arsenal Edition

SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION

SGWC2 SGWC1 BUNDLE

SGWC2 Ultimate Edition

Shang Tsung

Shao Kahn

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – Season Pass

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Silt

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

Small Pouch of Crowns

Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite VR

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Unlimited Edition

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition

SnowRunner – 2 Year Anniversary Edition

SnowRunner – 3 Year Anniversary Edition

Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Space Crew

Space Hulk Bundle

Spacebase Startopia – PS4 & PS5

Special Edition Content

Special Edition Content (Unified)

SpellForce III Reforced

Spidersaurs

Spike Volleyball

Standard Edition

Star Renegades

Steelrising – Deluxe Edition

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Base Game)

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Digital Deluxe)

Street Outlaws: The List

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection

SUPERHOT – Mind is Software Bundle

SUPERHOT VR

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Sword and Fairy 7

Sword and Fairy 7 Premium Edition (eastasiasoft)

Tales from the Borderlands

Temtem

Tennis World Tour 2

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

The Ascent

The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE

The Crew 2 – Season Pass

The Crew 2 (Full Game – Standard / Trial)

The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)

The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

The Entropy Centre

The Eternal Cylinder

The Evil Within

The Evil Within Season Pass

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DX

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last of Us: Remastered

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

The Medium

The Medium Deluxe Edition

The Order: 1886

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The Park

The Shadow Warrior Trilogy

The Surge Bundle

The Walking Dead Onslaught

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Warriors

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2

Thief Simulator

Titanfall 2: Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deluxe Edition 2021

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Tour de France 2022

Trailmakers: High Seas Expansion

Train Life – A Railway Simulator PS4

Train Life – A Railway Simulator PS5

Train Sim World® 3: Birmingham Starter Pack

Train Sim World® 3: German Starter Pack

Train Sim World® 3: Spirit of Steam Starter Pack

Train Sim World® 3: UK Starter Pack

Train Sim World® 3: US Starter Pack

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – Complete Edition

Tropico 5

Tropico 6

Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition

Truck Driver + Hidden Places & Damage System DLC Bundle

Truck Driver: Deluxe Edition

Turok Bundle

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD

UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Edition

Ultimate Edition Upgrade

Unheard – Voices of Crime

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

UNSIGHTED

Until Dawn

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION

War Thunder – A-10A Thunderbolt Bundle

War Thunder – A-10A Thunderbolt Pack

War Thunder – Welded M51 Pack

War Thunder – Z-19E Pack

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Magnus Edition

Wasteland 3

Weird West

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia

Wizard of Legend

Wizards of Brandel

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Deluxe Edition

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition Upgrade

World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas Brawler

World of Warships: Legends – Power of Independence

World of Warships: Legends – PS5 Arkansas Brawler

Worshippers of the Necronomicon

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS5

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – Deluxe Edition

Wreckfest – Season Pass 2

Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version – Season Pass 1

Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version – Season Pass 2

Wuppo – Deluxe Edition

WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 Icon Edition

WWE 2K23 Standard Cross-Gen Edition

XCOM 2

XCOM 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Xeodrifter

Ys: Memories of Celceta

Ys: Memories of Celceta – Digital Deluxe

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip

Via PS Blog