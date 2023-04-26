This PS5 Headset Is Currently 37% Off

The PS5 DualSense Controller actually has a microphone built into it, but most players will be looking for a deal on a headset after trying to use it in multiplayer. Luckily, there’s currently a great Amazon deal on a PS5-compatible headset that reduces the headset by 37%.

Incredible audio at a lower fee

Get the NUBWO G06 Wireless Gaming Headset with Crystal-Clear Microphone For PS5, PS4, PC, and Switch here, reduced from $79.99 to $49.99.

The NUBWO G06 Wireless Gaming Headset has lossless wireless connectivity, meaning that you only have to use a USB dongle in order to connect it to any device with a USB-C port, along with Bluetooth connectivity. There’s also a wire connection option thanks to a 3.5mm cable port, so if you prefer wired devices don’t fret!

The battery life also lasts for up to 47 hours of battery life, meaning that you can game on end without worrying about recharging your device. Really, you could game for two days without a break and without worrying!

