Weird West PS5 Port Given Release Date, Impressive Tech Specs

Devolver Digital announced that a Weird West PS5 port is on the way for the critically acclaimed action RPG, which is from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey.

Developed by WolfEye Studios, Weird West was praised by critics and players alike for its replayability and the options it gave players. It arrives soon as the publisher revealed that it will come out May 8 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Weird West PS5 version will also run at 60 frames per second at a 4K resolution.

Check out the Weird West PS5 announcement below:

The rumors around the cantina are true, Weird West arrives on PS5 and XB Series X/S on May 8 with all the bells and whistles!



What is Weird West about?

“Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own,” says the official description.

