Saints Row Update Will Overhaul Combat Based on Player Feedback

Saints Row is due to receive a major update, which will overhaul its combat based on player feedback. The patch will coincide with the launch of story DLC, The Heist and The Hazardous, and will add a new district called Sunshine Springs.

A large number of players voiced their concerns about bullet sponge enemies in Saints Row, as a result of which enemy health has been “dramatically reduced.” Developer Volition has also promised improvements to aim and combat engagements, which will increase the pace of combat while cutting down the amount of bullets needed to down an enemy.

In addition to the above, enemies will no longer “unfairly” dodge players, who are also being given more time to interrupt reinforcements. This change has been implemented in all difficulty levels. “Overall, combat feels much more satisfying and we can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on it,” Volition concludes.

As for Sunshine Springs, the resort map will come with new activities and stores. Volition has promised that the update is worth investing time into after Saints Row’s rocky start, especially because it comes with a laundry list of quality-of-life improvements.

Complete patch notes can be found on the game’s official website. Grab a cup of coffee because it’ll take a while to get through them.