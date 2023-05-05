Superman, Game of Thrones Video Games Teased by Warner Bros. CEO

During a recent earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hinted at the possibility of future Superman and Game of Thrones video games.

Will there be a Superman or Game of Thrones video game?

The First Quarter 2023 earnings call, which took place earlier on Friday, saw Zaslav briefly mention the company’s gaming business. He specifically talked about the benefit of Warner Bros. owning all of its own rights, and how that could help them create anything they want.

“We may be the only media company that owns–whether it be the DC universe, Harry Potter, all the content that we own, Game of Thrones–that’s for us to deploy. I think that’s particularly important strategically,” Zaslav said (via TweakTown).

Zaslav also brought up the future James Gunn film Superman: Legacy and talked about how they have the ability to create more than just movies to allow people to continue exploring that world.

“When we launch a product on Max or HBO, and when we have a game, that game belongs to us, but now there’s this in-betweener,” said Zaslav. “It may be in the next couple of years that we launch a Superman movie and…people spend more time, and there’s more economics of people just hanging out in the Superman world and universe.”

While the comments were not full confirmation of any of Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans, it does seem like they are keeping an eye on the gaming industry as a whole. Last year, co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn noted that he does plan for video games to exist that will be connected to the new era of the DC Universe, although it’s unclear just what games that might be for now.

The character of Superman is no stranger to video games, with the Man of Steel having had countless games pop up throughout the 1990s and 2000s. However, his only standalone game was 2006’s Superman Returns, a tie-in game for the film of the same name. Since then, he’s appeared in a variety of other games, most notably the Injustice fighting game series, as well as in the fighting game MultiVersus and various Lego-based comic book games.

Despite its popularity, Game of Thrones hasn’t had too many high-profile video game adaptations. The most notable is Telltale Games’ episodic game that was released in 2014, and since then, a handful of mobile games have made their way out.