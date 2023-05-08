New Monster Hunter Game Trademarked by Capcom, First Details

Capcom has filed trademarks for a Monster Hunter Puzzles game, potentially hinting at a remastered version of an old PSP-era Monster Hunter title.

What is the new Monster Hunter game trademark?

According to Gematsu, Capcom recently filed trademarks for “Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles” in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. While nothing’s official yet, there’s been at least one puzzle-themed Monster Hunter game in the past — Airu de Puzzle, which was released in 2012 on the PSP.

Airu de Puzzle was a colorful Match-3 game and featured a story with various characters from the franchise at a puzzle festival. Worth noting is that the game featured a ton of feline characters. This has led some to believe that Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles could be a localized, remastered version of the PSP game. It’s a safe bet, especially with Capcom’s remaster-heavy kick over the past few years.

Whether or not the game will release in North America — or in what form it will eventually be announced in — is still a puzzle in and of itself. For now, the original Airu de Puzzle is still very available. If you’re interested, you can buy the PSP game now from Play Asia for under $20 USD.