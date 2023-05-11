The Witcher 3 Update 4.03 Fixes PS5 Performance Mode

CD Projekt RED is rolling out The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update 4.03 today, May 11th, which fixes an issue with the Performance Mode on PS5. Players had been reporting visual issues within the inventory screen when using Performance Mode on the console.

Today’s update also fixes an issue that caused cross-progression pop ups to display incorrectly. This bug only appeared on consoles. Additionally, performance issues stemming from using Witcher Senses in Beauclair and Novigrad have been addressed.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

CONSOLE-SPECIFIC

The Cross Progression pop-up will now properly display which account is logged in.

Fixed an issue where dark stripes or shadows appeared on Geralt in the inventory screen when Performance Mode was enabled on PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue where the game could briefly freeze or stutter when autosaving on next-gen consoles.

Addressed the issue of performance drops on next-gen consoles while using Witcher Senses in Beauclair and Novigrad.

VISUAL – PC and Next-Gen Exclusive

Fixed an issue where a grid of light spots could appear on the ground and walls in certain weather conditions with Ray Tracing enabled.

Spider webs will no longer change color when moving the camera with Ray Tracing enabled.

Fixed an issue where some textures on characters during cutscenes would appear as not fully rendered.

Through Time and Space – Fixed an issue where the mist in the Poisoned Valley was pink instead of white.

QUESTS & GAMEPLAY – PC and Next-Gen Exclusives

Added the community-made mod Next Gen Script Fixes by Sergeanur.

QUESTS & GAMEPLAY – Available on all platforms

In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow – The ambient music from the quest will no longer continue playing after completion. For players who have already experienced this issue, it may be necessary to enter the Novigrad or Oxenfurt sewers again to resolve it.

Added an option to auto-apply oils in combat.

With the exception of potions and decoctions, it’s now impossible for Geralt to eat or drink underwater. // While the team agreed it might be possible to drink liquids from a corked flask, consuming pints of ale or grilled meats underwater is too much of a stretch.

CD Projekt RED has said that The Witcher update 4.03 also contains minor fixes not mentioned in the patch notes.