May 2023’s PS Plus Premium Classics Come With Trophies

Good news for trophy hunters: all three PlayStation Portable classics included in May 2023’s PS Plus Premium games lineup come with trophies. This month, Premium subscribers on both PS4 and PS5 are being treated to Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow, Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light, and Pursuit Force, alongside Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered.

When will May 2023’s PS Plus Premium Classics go live?

PS Plus Extra and Premium May 2023 lineups, which add 22 new games, are currently rolling out worldwide. Sony staggers its PS Plus releases so the games are already available in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. Folks in the Americas will have access to the games soon.

All three of the aforementioned PSP games come with the coveted Platinum trophy, but the number of trophies varies. Pursuit Force comes with a total of 31 trophies, Blade Dancer has 28 trophies, and Logan’s Shadow has 23 trophies.

Sony previously said that adding trophies to PS1 and PSP classics is at developers’ discretion, but Premium subscribers have been regularly treated to trophies over the past year. Previous PSP classics to get the trophy treatment include Echoshift, LocoRoco Midnight Carnival, No Heroes Allowed!, Super Stardust Portable, and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror.