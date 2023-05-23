Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android Now Available

The Backbone One — PlayStation Edition for Android is officially out now, allowing fans with Android devices to grab the smartphone controller and jump into games.

Previously only available for iOS devices, the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition for Android is essentially the same device as its iOS counterpart, just compatible with Android devices. In a PlayStation Blog post, Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira said that the company “heard repeatedly” from Android users who wanted to get their hands on the peripheral. Now, the device has arrived.

Where can I get the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition?

The Backbone One — PlayStation Edition is available on Backbone’s site for either iOS or Android devices. The smartphone controller retails for $99.99. The smartphone controller doesn’t have a battery but instead draws “minimal” power from the phone to power it. It does, however, come with a USB-C port for those who want to charge their phone while playing.

While branded the “PlayStation Edition,” the Backbone One essentially functions just like its normal counterpart. The controller allows players to play games across a variety of services, including Xbox Game Pass via Xbox Cloud Gaming if they wanted to.

The biggest difference in controllers is the PlayStation Edition’s white and black color. This makes it look like a DualSense controller, as well as the PlayStation branding and cross, circle, square, and triangle buttons (the original Backbone One has traditional ABXY buttons).