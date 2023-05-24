Sony Announces Official PlayStation Earbuds for PS5

During Sony’s PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday, the company unveiled a new, officially branded pair of PlayStation earbuds. No release date has been announced.

What are the PlayStation Earbuds?

The new PlayStation earbuds were revealed alongside the mysterious Project Q, a handheld device that will allow players to stream PlayStation 5 games while they’re away from the console. The new earbuds are said to bring “next generation audio immersion” to both PlayStation 5 and PC.

In the announcement, PlayStation said that the device will “simultaneously connect to smartphones via bluetooth.” They will also deliver lossless audio quality with low latency.

More details on both products are expected in the future.