Sony Announces Official PlayStation Earbuds for PS5

By Anthony Nash

During Sony’s PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday, the company unveiled a new, officially branded pair of PlayStation earbuds. No release date has been announced.

What are the PlayStation Earbuds?

The new PlayStation earbuds were revealed alongside the mysterious Project Q, a handheld device that will allow players to stream PlayStation 5 games while they’re away from the console. The new earbuds are said to bring “next generation audio immersion” to both PlayStation 5 and PC.

In the announcement, PlayStation said that the device will “simultaneously connect to smartphones via bluetooth.” They will also deliver lossless audio quality with low latency.

More details on both products are expected in the future.

Anthony Nash

Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

