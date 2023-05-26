Alone in the Dark Playable Prologue Available Now

THQ Nordic has released a demo for Alone in the Dark in the form of a playable prologue and revealed the game’s star-studded cast as well as its release date. Back in December 2022, it was reported that Stranger Things star David Harbour was working on a horror game alongside Jodie Comer. It has now been confirmed that the duo were working on Alone in the Dark.

Alone in the Dark demo available now on PS Store

Alone in the Dark’s playable prologue can be found on the PS Store along with a brief premise. Derceto’s resident Jeremy Hartwood is having some troubling thoughts and ends up disappearing. He sends a letter to his niece Emily (Comer) because she’s the only one who can understand what plagues her uncle’s mind. Together with detective Edward Carnby (Harbour), Emily investigates Jeremy’s disappearance.

This is both Harbour’s and Comer’s first foray into video games. According to THQ Nordic, Harbour “brings his trademark intensity to his role as Edward,” and Comer “portrays Emily with expert nuance.”

Alone in the Dark will release just in time for Halloween on October 25. The game is being directed by Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA writer Mikael Hedberg, and will only be available on current-gen platforms.