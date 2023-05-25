THQ Nordic Wants to Make an Alan Wake 2 Physical Version

THQ Nordic has offered to make an Alan Wake 2 physical version for PC and consoles after developer Remedy Entertainment announced the game would be digital only. The publisher has said it would “love” to be involved with the franchise again after previously making the disc version of the first Alan Wake for PC.

Remedy has no plans to release Alan Wake 2 on disc

@alanwake @remedygames I mean… we did the disc version of Alan Wake for PC back in the day ICYMI 😉

And just because ONE person (or company) does not love physical, there is plenty who still do. Give it some thought. We'd love to go at it again! Full circle and all. — THQ Nordic in the Dark (@THQNordic) May 25, 2023

Remedy has declared “there are currently no plans to release Alan Wake 2 on disc,” but THQ Nordic is urging the company to think again. The publisher reasons that “just because ONE person (or company) does not love physical, there is plenty who still do” and that it would “love to go at it again!”

The decision to only release the game digitally has caused dismay among some players who still cling to physical media. Remedy states one of the reasons for the decision is that “a large number of [players] have shifted to digital only,” something that is backed up by a report from GamesIndustry.biz from December 2022 noting that 94% of game sales were digital for 2022. However, that still leaves some who prefer physical sales.

Another of those reasons was to keep the cost of Alan Wake 2 down to $59.99/€59.99 on PS5, but several players claim they would be happy to pay $70 for a physical version, especially if it was a limited collector’s edition.

However, there will be a $79.99/€79.99/£64.99 Digital Deluxe Edition of the game for fans, which will include the following list of digital goodies as well as access to the post-launch expansions.