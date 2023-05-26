The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Update Given by Naughty Dog

Video game developer Naughty Dog has issued a The Last of Us multiplayer game update on where the game stands currently.

What’s the status of The Last of Us multiplayer game?

In a recent statement on Twitter, Naughty Dog said that it knows fans were hoping to hear more about the game at Sony’s recent PlayStation Showcase. However, as development has continued, Naughty Dog said, the company decided it was for the best to “give it more time.”

“The Last of Us fans, we know many of you have been looking forward to hearing more about our The Last of Us multiplayer game,” reads the message from Naughty Dog. “We’re incredibly proud of the job our studio has done thus far, but as development has continued, we’ve realized what is best for the game is to give it more time.”

The studio also noted that they are continuing to work on the game, as well as others, including a “brand new single-player experience.”

“Our team will continue to work on the project, as well as our other games in development, including a bradn new single-player experience; we look forward to sharing more soon. We’re grateful to our fantastic community for your support – thank you for your passion for our games, it continues to drive us,” said the statement by Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us’ multiplayer game was originally set to be included with 2020’s The Last of Us Part II. However, during The Last of Us Day in 2019, Naughty Dog announced that the project had grown exponentially in scope, and would instead be a standalone title.

Since then, not too much has been announced of the game, besides a brief look at it via concept art earlier this year.