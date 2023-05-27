Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC Release Date Set for First Expansion

By Michael Leri

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was one of the bigger launches in March, but it wasn’t going to stop there, as Team Ninja had a slew of expansions planned. The studio has now revealed the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC release date for that first post-launch drop, noting that Battle of Zhongyuan will come out on June 29.

When is the Wo Long DLC coming out?

Koei Tecmo tweeted out the news along with the first key art, which is in the above image. Battle of Zhongyuan will have new stages and enemies along with another difficulty and weapon type. Team Ninja was not more specific, but this seems in line with the DLC both Nioh games received.

Buy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for $58.99

Wo Long’s season pass includes two other expansions, but little is known about them. Conqueror of Jiangdong is the second DLC and is scheduled for September, while Upheaval in Jingxiang, the third and final expansion, is currently slated for December. The season pass is $24.99 and offers a discount on the DLC, much like the other two Nioh games that had three expansions each with a season pass that was slightly cheaper than buying the trio piecemeal.

Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

