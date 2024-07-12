Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Trailer Sets PS5 Release Date

Koei Tecmo revealed the release date for its Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake with a trailer on Friday. The Remake launches for PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch on October 24, 2024.

What is Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake?

Koei, now Koei Tecmo, originally released Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 for PC in Japan in 2001 and internationally on PS2 the following year. Inspired by the 14th-century historical novel of the same name, the turn-based tactical RPG takes place during the Three Kingdoms period after the collapse of China’s Han Dynasty. Players can develop cities and conquer lands across the divided empire.

Battles in Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 take place on a hex-based map. Meanwhile, officers can challenge each other one-on-one in the revamped Dual mode. Alternatively, the remake’s new Debate mode sees them battle with wisdom and rhetoric instead of swords and spears.

One of the upcoming remake’s other key features is the characters, of which there are over 1,000. Players can manage their relationships, whether friendly or hostile, through the Destiny system. “The relationships are based on history,” the trailer explains, “but can vary depending on your choices.” Officers who work well together will forge Links. These provide bonuses in battle, in the Duel and Debate modes, and in managing the realm.

Finally, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8’s Tales allow players to play through various historical events in which these characters played a pivotal role. The choices they make will shape the story going forward. The remake also expands the original game’s Tales with “a large number” of new events.”