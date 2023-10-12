Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Includes New Features, Enhancements

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Kou Shibusawa released a bunch of new information regarding the upcoming Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake, including new features and enhancements.

New additions make for a “more authentic experience”

Among some of the new additions, the number of officers in the game has increased from around 600 to 1,000. This addition will also see new events and relationships be able to be formed, resulting in what Koei Tecmo describes as “an even more authentic experience.” The “All Periods Scenarios” feature has also been updated to increase the number of scenarios to 55, the most the series has seen in its history.

Of course, the remake will also include a visual overhaul, with new visuals and voices added to the game. Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake will combine 2D and 3D graphics while aiming to retain the atmosphere of the original game. Koei Tecmo also confirmed that the battlefield map has been “reworked” from a single 2D picture to a mix of 2D and 3D.

Finally, among the big changes coming to the remake is the combat system. While it still remains turn-based, Koei Tecmo has said that the system has been “fundamentally restructured” and now includes an improved tempo and balance overall.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake is set to release sometime in early 2024 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.