One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Ultimate Edition Announced, Includes New Episodes

Bandai Namco has revealed the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Ultimate Edition, which will include some all-new DLC.

What is included in the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Ultimate Edition?

“The new DLC coming with the Ultimate Edition builds on the experience with three new episodes,” reads the press release. “The first episode, ‘Yamato’s Adventure,’ starring Monkey. D. Luffy and his ally Yamato, featuring an all-new map, is available today. Two upcoming episodes will be available for download in the near future. Also available now as part of the new edition are Character Packs 1-4, along with access to upcoming Packs 5 and 6, which will also launch in the near future.”

The Ultimate Edition is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find more info on the game’s official website.

Check out the trailer for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4‘s “The Battle of Onigashima” pack, which is included in the Ultimate Edition, below:

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 was first released on March 27, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It has received plenty of post-launch support through DLC characters, with the latest pass providing the game with new content over three years after its initial release.

“Developed by Koei Tecmo Games, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is an action-adventure game delivering fast-paced game play, where players fight through hordes of enemies, set in the memorable One Piece universe,” reads the title’s official description. “The game combines recognizable moments and environments from the mega-popular anime along with completely original story arcs.”