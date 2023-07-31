Fate/Samurai Remnant Trailer Features New Characters, Powerful Summons

A new Fate/Samurai Remnant trailer is out, giving more detail to Koei Tecmo’s upcoming action role-playing game that’s set to release on September 28, 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

New trailer previews powerful Rogue Servants

The latest trailer to the game is all about “Rogue Servants,” powerful beings that are an offshoot to the “Servants” system already found in the Fate franchise. While Servants typically have masters and can lend their powers to them during battles, Rogue Servants are highly powerful warriors that have no Masters.

In the game, players will be able to form a bond with them, and as a result, temporarily borrow their powers, with some even able to accompany you into battle. Some of these Rogue Servants have appeared in past Fate games — like the Rogue Lancer — but others are totally new, like the Rogue Rider.

Check out the new Fate/Samurai Remnant trailer below:

Fate/Samurai Remnant is the latest in the long-running Fate/stay night series, which is a Japanese visual novel that was originally released in 2004. Since its release, a ton of spin-off content has been made from it, including different manga, anime, and video games.

Recently, the upcoming game just got its first official gameplay reveal as well, in the form of an hour-long presentation from Koei Tecmo that detailed some of what to expect in the game.

The latest game in the series, Fate/Extrella Link, released in 2018, and was a direct sequel to 2016’s Fate/Extrella: The Umbral Star.