PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning September 25, 2023

There’s quite a selection of new PS5 and PS4 games arriving during the week beginning September 25, 2023, but not many of them can be considered AAA titles. The highlight is the full release of EA’s latest soccer game, the newly renamed EA Sports FC 24, but there are plenty of smaller games to keep players occupied too.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of September 25 and October 1, 2023.

PS5 Games

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos (September 26)

Paleo Pines (September 26)

Terraformers (September 26)

Train Sim World 4 (September 26)

Truck Driver: The American Dream (September 26)

Betomis (September 27)

Paper Beast (September 27)

The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition (September 27)

Afterdream (September 28)

Chipmonk! (September 28)

CyberTD (September 28)

Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission (September 28)

Everhood Eternity Edition (September 28)

Forgive Me Father (September 28)

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (September 28)

Mechs V Kaijus (September 28)

Overpass 2 (September 28)

Pizza Possum (September 28)

Wildmender (September 28)

Cocoon (September 29)

EA Sports FC 24 (September 29)

Fate/Samurai Remnant (September 29)

Indoor Kickball (September 29)

Ninja Kidz Time Masters (September 29)

Paw Patrol World (September 29)

GeoJelly (September 30)

PS4 Games

A Truckzilla – Monster Truck Mega Ramp Mania (September 26)

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos (September 26)

Paleo Pines (September 26)

Terraformers (September 26)

Train Sim World 4 (September 26)

Betomis (September 27)

Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars (September 27)

The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition (September 27)

There Is No Light (September 27)

Chipmonk! (September 28)

CyberTD (September 28)

Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission (September 28)

Everhood Eternity Edition (September 28)

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (September 28)

Mechs V Kaijus (September 28)

My Hero Ultra Rumble (September 28)

Cocoon (September 29)

Crash Metal: Cyber Racing Punk Cars (September 29)

EA Sports FC 24 (September 29)

Fate/Samurai Remnant (September 29)

Home Office Simulator – Ayame Life Sim (September 29)

Ninja Kidz Time Masters (September 29)

Paw Patrol World (September 29)

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition (September 29)

GeoJelly (September 30)

Iron Wings (October 1)

There are 26 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly different list of 26 new game releases. Players on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 can now get their hands on EA Sports FC 24, which was only accessible to Ultimate Edition owners last week. Simulator enthusiasts can try out a variety of different experiences, such as Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, Train Sim World 4, and Truck Driver: The American Dream.

Elsewhere, the highlights include The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition, Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai, Fate/Samurai Remnant, Paw Patrol World, and My Hero Ultra Rumble. However, if nothing in the list seems appealing, it’s worth noting that Disney Speedstorm becomes free to play on PS5 and PS4 on September 28. The one and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, also hits the PlayStation Store tomorrow, September 26.