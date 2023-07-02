Disney Speedstorm Moves to Free-to-Play, Release Date Set

Gameloft has officially set the Disney Speedstorm release date, announcing that the game will come out of Early Access and move to a free-to-play title.

When does Disney Speedstorm release?

The Disney Speedstorm release date has been set for September 28, 2023, when the previously paid game will release in full on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC as a free-to-play title.

Currently, the only way to play the game is via a “Founder’s Pack” for $29.99. The Founder’s Pack for the game includes a handful of exclusive content for the game, including multiple limited-time racing suits and karts.

“Since the launch of Early Access, we’ve received invaluable feedback and support from players, which have been instrumental in shaping Disney Speedstorm into the incredible racing experience it is today,” said game manager Aska Suzuki in a press release. “Our incredible community’s enthusiasm, dedication, and love for the game have been our inspiration from day one, and we can’t wait to continue this journey together as we enter this exciting new phase.”

Disney Speedstorm was originally released as a pay-for-early access title earlier this year, and featured a roster comprised of characters from a variety of hit Disney properties, including Mickey and Friends, Pirates of the Caribbean, Monsters, Inc., Toy Story and Beauty and the Beast. Currently, the game features 24 different playable characters.