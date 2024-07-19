Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Won’t Be Delayed Despite Quality Concerns

Ubisoft stakeholders have expressed concerns about “mixed reviews” of an early Star Wars Outlaws gameplay showcase. IGN exclusively published 10 minutes of Outlaws gameplay this week, the response to which has been overwhelmingly negative. However, Ubisoft insists that the game will release on schedule.

Early Star Wars Outlaws gameplay reviews highlight rough graphics and lackluster execution

Fan response to IGN’s video is all over the place — ranging from complaints about graphics to bland gameplay. We want to let our readers be the judge, so the footage is embedded below. Nevertheless, when asked by a Bank of America analyst if it would be willing to delay Star Wars Outlaws based on the reception, Ubisoft insisted that it’ll release a high quality product on time.

“The game has gone gold, so the date is well confirmed for August 30,” said CFO Frederick Duguet (via PC Gamer). “We’ll shortly be seeing more content of very high quality and multiple hours that will really show the depths of the open world that is a key element of the promise to enjoy the exploration of the galaxy with multiple planets, so that should bode well for the game in terms of high-quality delivery.”

Here’s hoping the final product is better.