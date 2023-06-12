Star Wars: Outlaws Gameplay Demo Reveals Vast Open World

Star Wars: Outlaws made a surprise appearance at the Xbox Games Showcase. However, Ubisoft said a more detailed demo would follow at the Ubisoft Forward. That Star Wars: Outlaws gameplay demo has come and showed multiple gameplay systems that players can look forwards to before the single-player title releases in 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Star Wars: Outlaws gameplay trailer has shooting, combat, and traversal

While there are stealth and climbing elements, Outlaws seems to mostly be a third-person shooter, making protagonist Kay Vess a bit like Han Solo with her blaster. The blaster even has different firing modes that have different effects. Players can also order around their little companion Nix (which is a species called Merqaal) to gather guns and push buttons.

The action doesn’t just take place on-foot, as Kay can also ride around the open world on a speeder or take to space in a spaceship in one seamless ride. There’s even dogfighting in space, which the demo used to transition to another planet. The montage at the end then teased more planets that players will see in the full game.