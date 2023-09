PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning September 18, 2023

There’s quite a selection of new PS5 and PS4 games arriving during the week beginning September 18, 2023, including several AAA and AA games. The highlight is the latest in the Mortal Kombat franchise — Mortal Kombat 1 — as well as Lies of P, a new soulslike inspired by the story of Pinocchio.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of September 18 and 24, 2023.

PS5 Games

Gloomhaven (September 18)

Broken Edge (September 19)

Lies of P (September 19)

Mortal Kombat 1 (September 19)

Ruinsmagus: Complete (September 19)

Rayland 2 (September 20)

Days of Doom (September 21)

HammerHelm (September 21)

Hellsweeper VR (September 21)

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission (September 21)

Paperman: Adventure Delivered (September 21)

Payday 3 (September 21)

RIN: The Last Child (September 21)

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance (September 22)

Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace (September 22)

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition (September 22)

Rainbow High: Runway Rush (September 22)

Shuyan Saga (September 22)

Slaps and Beans 2 (September 22)

PS4 Games

Gloomhaven (September 18)

Lies of P (September 19)

Rayland 2 (September 20)

Truck Simulator Driver 2023: Europe Cargo (September 20)

Days of Doom (September 21)

Earthshine (September 21)

HammerHelm (September 21)

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission (September 21)

Paperman: Adventure Delivered (September 21)

RIN: The Last Child (September 21)

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance (September 22)

Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace (September 22)

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition (September 22)

Rainbow High: Runway Rush (September 22)

Shuyan Saga (September 22)

Slaps and Beans 2 (September 22)

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (September 22)

Whateverland (September 22)

The Jumping Food Memory (September 23)

There are 19 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly different list of 19 new game releases. Both platforms get to try out Lies of P, as well as Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance from GameMill. PS5 players also get Mortal Kombat 1 and the latest in the Payday franchise.

Finally, those who have plucked for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 will begin their seven days of early access this week.