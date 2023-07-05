EA Sports FC 24 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts’ new soccer title that’s taking the place of the publisher’s previous FIFA games, has been teased for a July reveal, but not much else has officially come out. However, a new report has allegedly leaked the EA Sports FC 24 release date, noting that the soccer game will come out on September 29.

This leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has a consistent track record of leaking PlayStation Plus lineups, as well as titles like Mortal Kombat 1. Those who get the Ultimate Edition will also get seven days early access and can begin playing on September 22. EA Play members will also be able to jump in on that early date, too, and get started on their 10-hour trial, which is standard for EA’s own titles.

Dataminer Aggiornamenti Lumia also noted that there will be a closed beta of the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It’s unclear if this beta will make its way to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but does mean that EA Sports FC 24 will likely be a cross-gen title. EA has been one of the few publishers to embrace the current generation of games with the Dead Space remake, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Need for Speed Unbound, and EA Sports PGA Tour.

EA has not confirmed this date, but it seems likely, as September is also typically when the FIFA games would come out. More information on this game is coming sometime later this month, so a full reveal is imminent.