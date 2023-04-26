PS Plus Essential May 2023 Games Leaked

After being beaten to the punch a few times by Sony, trusty Dealabs user billbil-kun has managed to leak PS Plus Essential May 2023 games line-up. It’s another good month for Essential subscribers, with GRID: Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders.

PS Plus Essential May 2023 games will go live on Tuesday, May 2nd

If billbil-kun’s leak is correct (and we have no reason to believe it won’t be, considering their excellent track record), all of the aforementioned games will be yours to keep starting Tuesday, May 2nd, as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.

Released last year, GRID: Legends needs no introduction. We nominated it for PlayStation LifeStyle’s Sports/Racing Game of the Year award in 2022 because of the variety of its tracks, vehicle options, and the fact that it caters to all types of racing fans.

Chivalry 2 is another excellent addition to the line-up. The multiplayer hack-and-slash action video game can be played in both first-person and third-person, and offers players some medieval melee fun.

Last but not least, Descenders is a cycling video game that originally released in 2019 to favorable reviews. It’s a fun romp for those into extreme sports games, which remain a niche genre.