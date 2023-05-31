Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Announced With Release Date

Just a few days after a leak suggested that the game could be coming, developer Milestone announced Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged along with an official release date.

When does Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged come out?

The new game, called Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, will release on October 19, 2023, on PC and consoles. According to Milestone, the new entry in the game will sport new mechanics, environments, vehicle styles, and game modes. A trailer for the game has also been released, teasing some of what’s to come in the game.

Check out the Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged trailer below:

In its announcement, Milestone revealed that when Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged launches, it will feature over 130 vehicles in the game, including the debut of new vehicles such as motorcycles and ATVs.

Alongside the new vehicles, Milestone also confirmed that two new abilities — dash and jump — will be added into the game, allowing players to laterally dash and sideswipe opponents or to jump over other cars and obstacles.

Other new additions to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged include new game modes that Milestone says will “push drivers’ skills to the limit or teach them how to master the art of drifting and avoiding crashes with speed and precision.” An enhanced, story-driven campaign career mode will also be added into the game, allowing players to play as one of four original characters and make their journey through the game in a new way.

Returning from the original game will be the ability for players to create their content, with Milestone noting that things have been taken to the extreme this time around. A new, refined Track Editor has been added into the game that includes special modules and features that will allow for even more diverse user-generated tracks. All user-generated content will also be shareable cross-platform from day one of the game too, so players will have access to any of the best tracks.