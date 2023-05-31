Future Metal Gear Solid Remakes Will Be Dictated by Fan Demand

The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake seems like it could be the beginning of a fresh start for the series. And while Konami was quiet on the topic of brand-new titles, it said that fans would have some sort of a say regarding future remakes.

Konami will “listen and plan accordingly”

Konami stated as much in an interview with IGN. When asked about the series’ future, the Konami spokesperson talked around completely new installments, but said that “regarding remakes of previous games in the series other than Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, [Konami] will listen to player demand and consider accordingly.”

The spokesperson also explained why Konami chose to remake Metal Gear Solid 3 over the other titles, especially the ones that released before the 2004 prequel. They noted that its place in the timeline made it a fitting starting point.

“We chose Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater because it depicts the birth of Big Boss (Naked Snake), which is the starting point of the Metal Gear series,” said the spokesperson. “Another reason is that many fans have been requesting a remake of this game for a long time.”

Konami previously remade the first Metal Gear Solid with Silicon Knights for Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes. However, that 19-year-old GameCube exclusive is hard to track down, especially for a reasonable price.

Fans have also long since called for another remake of that PS1 title, especially after seeing Shadow Moses realized on the PS3 with Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. There were wobbly rumors that Bluepoint Games was remaking the title, but those have not been proven true (and Bluepoint confirmed its new project isn’t a remake). Regardless, it’s inevitable that Hideo Kojima won’t be involved in whatever Konami has planned.