Kojima Isn’t Involved With the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

Hideo Kojima and Konami had a rather public breakup in 2015, leaving Metal Gear solely in the hands of Konami. This history meant that it was doubtful that he’d come back in any capacity to give his graces for the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. And while omitting Kojima’s name from the announcement was a strong indication, Konami has confirmed that Kojima is not involved in any capacity.

What teams are making the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake?

A Konami spokesperson said this plainly in an interview with IGN. When asked if Kojima or longtime Metal Gear Solid art director Yoji Shinkawa would have a hand in the project in any way, the spokesperson spoke plainly.

“They are not involved,” said the spokesperson. “However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world.”

Konami was very secretive on what teams were actually developing the remake; neither the trailer nor the press mention any studio, which is quite peculiar. Konami cleared that up shortly after the reveal and once again to IGN by saying that the “central role” will be carried out by Konami and developer Virtuos will help out.

Virtuos has worked on a number of titles in the past, mainly as a support or porting studio. The team has contributed to games like the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn, the Nintendo Switch and current-gen versions of The Outer Worlds, and Batman: Return to Arkham, just to name a few. Virtuos was also previously rumored to be behind the remake as far back as October 2021.

Kojima has not referred to the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake or the collection since their official announcements during the PlayStation Showcase. Instead, he has stuck to retweeting Photo Mode pictures of Death Stranding, posting what he’s eating, or talking about what he’s listening to or watching, as per usual. He did, however, retweet someone praising the stylistic reveal trailer for the original Metal Gear Solid 3. This came on the same day as the announcement of the remake, a trailer that some criticized for being rather tame.