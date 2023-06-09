Cocoon PlayStation Port Confirmed

Geometric Interactive’s Cocoon was announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in 2022. This upcoming inventive puzzle platformer wasn’t confirmed for PlayStation, but now the team has confirmed that a Cocoon PlayStation port is indeed in the works.

A Cocoon PlayStation version in development, too

Co-founder and audio director Jakob Schmid announced this during the Day of the Devs part of Summer Game Fest. After a short demo diving into its multi-world puzzles, Schmid added that the game was coming to PlayStation in addition to the previously announced PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox versions. It’ll be $24.99 on all platforms and launch on Game Pass, but a release date has not been nailed down.

However, it’s unclear if this puzzler is coming to PS4, PS5, or both since the announcement and press release only list “PlayStation.” The game is making its way to Xbox Series X|S and not Xbox One, which implies that it might just be a PS5 port, but it will also be on the Switch. We’ve reached out to Annapurna Interactive for clarification and will update this story when we hear back.

Geometric Interactive is led by Jeppe Carlsen, who was the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside, as well as Schmid, who was audio programmer on Inside. Geometric is one of the teams that came from ex-Playdead staff members, like Somerville (which also has yet to come to PlayStation) developer Jumpship.