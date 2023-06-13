Riders Republic Skateboard DLC Release Date Set

During the 2023 Ubisoft Forward event, the publisher announced that Riders Republic skateboard DLC will launch later this year.

When does the Riders Republic skateboard DLC come out?

The Riders Republic Skateboard DLC release date is set for September 26, 2023. Much like its name suggests, the update will let players roll around like Tony Hawk.

The sports video game is no stranger to other extreme sports, but skateboarding is a whole new ball game. In the brief trailer, players can be seen doing a variety of tricks, running around with their boards, and more.

Check out the Riders Republic skateboard DLC trailer below:

Riders Republic currently allows players to go mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, and even flying with a wingsuit.

It’s unclear exactly how skateboarding will play into the game, but there are modes in Riders Republic that currently allow for it to appear. The game’s “Tricks Battle Arena,” for example, is a mode that pits teams against one another to perform the best tricks. It’s unknown if skateboarding will appear in the game’s Mass Race competitions or not.