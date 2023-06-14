New GTA Online Update Removes Almost 200 Cars, Angers Fans

The latest GTA Online update has angered some members of the community, as Rockstar has removed nearly 200 cars, with some of them being locked behind a paywall instead of freely available.

The latest update to GTA Online, the San Andreas Mercenaries update, has officially arrived in the game, and now that fans are getting their hands on it, they noticed that a ton of cars previously in the game are no longer around (via Kotaku). While Rockstar did note that some “lesser-used” cars would be removed from the in-game shops, fans have quickly realized that nearly 200 cars have been taken out of the game.

Worse yet for fans, they have discovered that, while some cars have been removed completely, some of them have been removed as available to purchase normally and instead been added into the GTA Online+ subscription. This premium subscription membership includes a variety of rewards for players to claim, including vehicles, liveries, clothing, and more, but is only available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

For players who already owned the cars that have been removed, they will still be available to drive around and use, but newer players won’t have that option. Rockstar did say that cut cars have the chance of coming back again occasionally. However, users quickly took to social media to air their frustrations, although Rockstar has yet to officially comment on the news.

The new GTA Online update will have players joining up in the Los Santos Angels, a group of elite pilots who are trying to take down the private military faction Merryweather Security. As part of the Los Santos Angels, players will play through various missions that have them stealing data from server farms, conducting raids, and more.

Of course, the update is also set to include new things for players to play with as well, including a brand-new tactical SMG, daily time trials, new vehicles, and more. Rockstar has also said it addressed a handful of player-requested improvements to the game.