MLB The Show 23 Charity Pack to Help Build Negro Leagues Museum

MLB The Show 23 introduced a new gaming mode centered around the Negro Leagues when it launched earlier this year. Now, San Diego Studio raises awareness with a new pack for the game.

Proceeds of new MLB The Show 23 pack go to charity

The developer announced in a new PlayStation Blog that from now until June 30, 2023, players can buy a special Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Charity Pack in the PlayStation Store. The pack (which costs $4.99) includes 6,500 Stubs, eight Sanford Greene Storylines NLB bat skins, and one banner.

100% of the proceeds from this pack (after platform deductions) will be to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. PlayStation and San Diego Studio will also make a donation to the museum for every MLB The Show 23 Captain and Digital Deluxe Edition sold in the United States until December 31, 2023.

Plans were announced to build a brand-new museum earlier this year. The 30,000-square-foot building will be housed in the former Kansas City Paseo YMCA — the historic building where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro Leagues in 1920.

Alongside the new pack, San Diego Studio also outlined live content for June. This includes new rewards for its Diamond Dynasty modes, like Mini Seasons. New Programs are also included, such as one celebrating Father’s Day.