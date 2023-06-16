Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to PS5 or Is It Xbox Exclusive?

Is Star Wars Outlaws coming out on PS5, or is it a Xbox or PC exclusive? This Ubisoft game is one of the most anticipated titles from the publisher, who featured the game during the Ubisoft Forward during the 2023 Summer Game Fest conferences. Star Wars: Outlaws was first revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, leading to some believing that the game could be an Xbox console exclusive. The devs also shared more information on the reputation and wanted systems in the game. Here’s all you need to know about whether or not there’s a Star Wars Outlaws PS5 release date.

Is Star Wars Outlaws coming out on PS5?

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is coming out on PS5.

We know this since the official website for Star Wars Outlaws indicates that the game is releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect. Neither PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch were named as possible platforms, so it looks like it will be skipping last-gen consoles.

Is Star Wars Outlaws a PS5 exclusive?

No, Star Wars Outlaws isn’t an Xbox exclusive.

In addition to the evidence presented by the official website, during the Ubisoft Forward presentation the publisher promised that there would be a gameplay demo available on all three platforms as well. In fact, given the financial state of Ubisoft earlier in 2023, we would be surprised if Star Wars Outlaws was a console exclusive. Star Wars Outlaws is slated to arrive in 2024.

The game’s synopsis reads:

“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”