Is Starfield Coming to PS5 or Is It Xbox & PC Exclusive?

Is Starfield coming out on PS5, or is it an Xbox and PC exclusive? The Bethesda game is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year, but given Microsoft’s exclusivity deal with the publisher, many are wondering if it’s coming to PlayStation consoles at all. So is the open-world sci-fi RPG making its way to PS5, or is it remaining an Xbox and PC exclusive?

Here’s all you need to know about whether or not there’s a Starfield PS5 release date.

Is Starfield coming out on PS5?

No, Starfield isn’t coming out on PS5.

Starfield is published by Bethesda, which is involved in a highly controversial acquisition deal with Microsoft. As Sony’s PlayStation is Microsoft’s direct competitor, Bethesda’s biggest release is going to be avoiding PlayStation consoles.

Is Starfield an Xbox exclusive?

Yes, Starfield is an Xbox exclusive.

Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, was completed in 2021. This means that Microsoft has heavily invested in Starfield, and as such the game is releasing exclusively on Xbox platforms and PC.

Starfield is Microsoft’s biggest release of the year, with it being a prominent part of the company’s Xbox Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2023. While many are understandably disappointed that it won’t be coming to PlayStation consoles, Xbox’s deal with Bethesda has ensured that Xbox platforms take priority for Bethesda games from here on out.

The game’s synopsis reads:

“Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.”

