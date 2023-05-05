Phil Spencer: Starfield Xbox Exclusivity Won’t See Gamers Sell Their PS5

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that he doesn’t see a world where Starfield‘s Xbox exclusivity results in PS5 players selling their consoles. In a sobering message delivered during Kinda Funny Xcast episode 137, Spencer said that last generation was the “worst” to lose to rival PS4 because players have carried their game libraries over to PS5, making them more loyal to their consoles.

Games like Starfield won’t switch PS5 and Xbox Series X/S market shares

Starting at the 37:00 mark in the video below, Spencer said that he disagrees with pundits who say that “building great games” will turn things around for Xbox. He’s of the view that unlike previous generations, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S did not have a “clean slate,” and with players carrying their libraries over, there’s little reason to switch to a rival console.

As a result, Xbox One losing to PS4 took its toll on the brand.

“There’s no world where Starfield is an 11/10 and people start selling their PS5s,” Spencer said. “That’s not going to happen.”

In the same interview, Spencer said that Microsoft is committed to its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and plans to appeal the decision to block the merger by U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.