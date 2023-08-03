Virgo Versus The Zodiac PS4 & PS5 Release Date Set

The Virgo Versus The Zodiac PS4 & PS5 release dates have been set, as Serenity Forge and developer Moonana settle on the console release date for the pixel-art JRPG.

When does Virgo Versus The Zodiac release?

Virgo Versus The Zodiac is set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on August 23, 2023. The game is available for pre-order beginning today, and will be available for $19.99.

A new trailer for the console versions showcases the pixel-art graphics found in the game, as well as more detailed cutscenes.

Check out the trailer for Virgo Versus The Zodiac below:

Originally released in 2019 for PC, Virgo Versus The Zodiac is inspired by the classic Mario & Luigi RPG series from Nintendo. In the game, players take on the role of Virgo, who embarks on a quest to bring back the Golden Age of the Zodiac Realms — a period of peace and balance in the world.