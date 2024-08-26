PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 26, 2024

We finish the month with a bumper list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning August 26, 2024. There’s a full roster of AAA, AA, and indie games with the highlight being Ubisoft’s action-adventure game Star Wars Outlaws. However, if you don’t want to venture into the Star Wars universe, there is also Gundam Breaker 4, Monster Jam Showdown, and Visions of Mana.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 26 to September 1, 2024.

PS5 Games

Operation: Polygon Storm (August 26)

Core Keeper (August 27)

Crypt Custodian (August 27)

The Perplexing Orb: Bounce Challenge (August 27)

Blood Hunting (August 28)

Espresso Tycoon (August 28)

SokoPenguin (August 28)

The Utility Room (August 28)

Akimbot (August 29)

Drift Master Simulator (August 29)

Gori: Cuddly Carnageon (August 29)

Gundam Breaker 4 (August 29)

KAMITSUBAKI CITY ENSEMBLE (August 29)

Leo: The Firefighter Cat (August 29)

Monster Jam Showdown (August 29)

Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn (August 29)

Snooker Blitz (August 29)

Valfaris: Mecha Therion (August 29)

Vampire Survivors (August 29)

Visions of Mana (August 29)

WitchSpring R (August 29)

112 Operator (August 30)

Blocky Farm (August 30)

Date Z (August 30)

Raging Loop (August 30)

Run, Sandwich, Run! (August 30)

Star Wars Outlaws (August 30)

Super Dark Deception (August 30)

Skull Pirates: Adventures (August 31)

PS4 Games

Operation: Polygon Storm (August 26)

Crypt Custodian (August 27)

The Perplexing Orb: Bounce Challenge (August 27)

Zombie Fall: Survival Challenge (August 27)

SokoPenguin (August 28)

Gori: Cuddly Carnageon (August 29)

Gundam Breaker 4 (August 29)

Leo: The Firefighter Cat (August 29)

Monster Jam Showdown (August 29)

Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn (August 29)

Snooker Blitz (August 29)

Valfaris: Mecha Therion (August 29)

Vampire Survivors (August 29)

Visions of Mana (August 29)

Blocky Farm (August 30)

Date Z (August 30)

Run, Sandwich, Run! (August 30)

Super Dark Deception (August 30)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash (August 30)

Skull Pirates: Adventures (August 31)

A total of 29 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 20 titles. Star Wars Outlaws is the first-ever open-world Star Wars game and it’s set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Outlaw Kay Vess and her companion Nix are living a high-stakes lifestyle with the opportunity to turn any situation to their advantage.

Elsewhere, Gundam Breaker 4 gets a full release following a series of network tests on PS5 and PS4. Monster Jam Showdown offers an off-road arcade racing experience across 10 different game modes, while Visions of Mana is the first new game in Square Enix’s Mana series for 15 years. If none of those take your fancy, there’s also the option to purchase a starter pack for the SMITE 2 closed alpha that begins on PS5 on August 27.

Finally, PSVR 2 players can take it or leave it this week with The Utility Room, which heads behind the scenes of the Universe.