Gundam Breaker 4 Open Network Test Starts Soon

Bandai Namco’s Gundam Breaker 4 will begin its open network test today for those wanting to try the game out on PS5 and PS4. The test build can already be downloaded ahead of the test sessions, which will give a taster of the hack-and-slash looter ahead of its full release on August 29.

When is the Gundam Breaker 4 Open Network Test?

Three test sessions begin later today, July 18, and run until July 20. These are the session times for the latest Gundam Breaker game:

July 18 from 5:00 PM PT to 10:00 PM PT

July 19 from 2:00 AM PT to 8:00 PM PT

July 19 from 7:00 PM PT to July 20 11:00 PM PT

The test build can already be downloaded from the PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4. Players will get the chance to build their own Gunpla from over 250 base kits and parts looted from their fallen enemies. Unique paint, weathering, and decals can be added before the Gunpla is shown off in diorama mode, which comes with multiple backgrounds and special effects. Of course, the open network test will also offer a variety of combat missions with up to two friends in online multiplayer or in single-player mode.

When the game launches on August 29, it will also come with a free Pac-Man collaboration. This includes a level inspired by the Pac-Man mazes, which will end with a boss battle against a giant Pac-Man-themed Gundam RX-78-2. Completing this mission will give a Pac-Man-themed emblem reward to be used to customize the player’s Gunpla.

Preorders are available for Gundam Breaker 4. Those who preorder the launch edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Digital Ultimate Edition will get the Recirculation Color for the RX-78 Gundam as well as six Builder’s Parts.